Woman dies after contracting flesh eating bacteria

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s a rare occurrence, but one woman in Manatee County died after being infected by a flesh eating bacteria. 77-year old Lynn Fleming was just walking along Coquina Beach when she suffered a small cut. Her son says in the days following her fall, her conditioned worsened. Fleming was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with Necrotizing Fasciitis.
The infection spread quickly and Fleming died within two weeks. Medical Director of Doctors Hospital Emergency Department Frank Biondolillo says these types of occurrences are rare, but you can take precautions. “You want to take a look and make sure you don’t have any open wounds, cuts that aren’t healing properly that would prompt you to visit your doctor or seek medical attention,” explained Biondolillo.
Cuts that aren’t healing properly are another early warning sign of concern. “Signs of what we call cellulitis, an infection in the underlying skin tissue. Also redness, fever, tenderness or a red line streaking up their leg or extremity,” said Biondolillo. Lynn’s son, Wade Fleming says he’s also sharing pictures and his mom’s story because he wants people to take the proper care when something like this happens.
