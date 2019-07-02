U.S. Coast Guard rescues two people in Sarasota Bay

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people on Tuesday after their canoes overturned in Sarasota Bay.
At approximately 2:04 a.m. Coast Guard Station Cortez received a call from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office saying that two canoes had overturned and that three people were in the water.
A 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Cortez was launched and recovered two people in the water without life jackets. The third person who was in the water swam ashore.
The two people who were rescued were transported to 10th Street Boat Ramp where emergency medical services were awaiting. There were not any injuries reported.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.