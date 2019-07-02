Two Florida deputies injured after car overturned in crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY (WWSB) - Two Florida deputies are recovering from a car crash that left one with a broken leg.
Yesterday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page posted two photos of the damaged vehicle after the crash happened last Friday. Deputies say the crash occurred on U.S. Highway 301 in Wimauma as another driver crossed the double yellow lines trying to avoid hitting another car. Deputies say after the driver entered into their lane, the crash overturned Det. Sanchez’s car with Dep. Sanchez inside.
The Sheriff’s Office is wishing both deputies a speedy recovery.
