35th Annual Friendliest Catch Tournament happens in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fisherman and boat captains took to the water Tuesday morning for the 35th Annual Friendliest Catch Fishing Tournament.
Boat captains volunteered their time and boats for the fishing trip. For a couple hours, people of any ability with Suncoast Charities for Children got the chance to fish.
"You get out here and you see, look through the eyes of someone else and it’s quite a blessing, an absolute blessing to do this," said Boat Captain Amy Gettle.
About 80 people from the charity took part in the event that is just one of many events leading up to the powerboat races on Sunday.
