Sarasota entering fifth year of debating police cameras

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Once again Sarasota City Commissioners debated the value of police body cameras, and once again plans were made for more discussion.
It’s been nearly five years since the Department of Justice gave the Sarasota Police Department 24 body cameras--but for a variety or reasons, the city has yet to give police approval to start using them. Now Police Chief Bernadette Dipino says the free cameras are outdated and her department would need to buy new ones if they ever launch the program.
Supporters say cameras would help with transparency and reduce complaints. Opponents say the cameras reduce privacy and and are too expensive. In fact, Chief Dipino says the program would cost about $7 million dollars over a 10 year period--and even she admits, if forced to choose, she’d rather have more officers on the street than cameras.
Kevin Angell is a retired Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputy who is mostly in favor of the cameras--but does say context can be lost.
“It’s another view of what happened that day, it’s important to say it provides another glimpse, but it may not encapsulate the entire incident. A perfect example is if an officer were to encounter somebody that they always knew to be armed, who they previously fought with, they may treat that person differently based on past experiences. And if you were to only review that video it may appear they are treating them unfairly,” Angell said.
No date has been set on the next discussion.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.