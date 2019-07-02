Reminder: US301 is under construction and left turn lanes are closed

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A reminder from drivers in downtown Sarasota - construction may force you to take a detour from your normal route!
The Florida Department of Transportation is continuing their work on US301 (North Washington Boulevard) and the left turning lanes are closed at Ringling and Main Street.
The roadway has also been narrowed.
Sarasota Police warn drivers that they will be issuing citations to those who disobey the signs and attempt to turn left at these intersections where the left turn lanes have been closed.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.