Project to put utility wires underground moves forward on Longboat Key

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Town of Longboat Key held a meeting Monday morning to kick off a multi-million dollar project to move utility wires underground.
In the meeting, they announced that they plan to break ground on this project within the next couple weeks. The project is a result of an almost $50 million voter-approved referendum that passed in November.
The undergrounding project will take existing overhead utilities and move them underground while also establishing a backbone for a town-wide fiber optic system that aims to improve connectivity.
The Project Manager said this upgrade is a great opportunity for residents.
"Anytime you're on a barrier island like this and you have your issues with wind and and storms and basically extreme weather events, it's good to have those facilities underground. I think it's a huge asset to the town in general," said Mark Porter.
The project will be broken down into five phases and will start with phase one on the southern end of Longboat Key along Gulf of Mexico Drive. Completion of the entire project is expected to be done in under three and a half years.
