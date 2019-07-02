Police chief goes in front of Sarasota City Commission pushing for body cams

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “Body worn cameras might be a way to address that or is that the best practice,” said Liz Alpert, Mayor of the City of Sarasota.
That’s what Alpert and the rest of the city commission needs to decide regarding body cams for the Sarasota Police Department, especially with all the viral video that’s out there from other departments nationwide utilizing body cams.
“Are they effective, does it really make a difference in the policing or the behavior of the people and whether the expense then is worth it,” said Alpert.
Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette Dipino and others sitting in front of commissioners this evening sharing all the pros and cons. Two options were presented, both of which would cost around 7 to 8 million dollars over 10 years. Dipino tells us why she’s a proponent of body cams.
“It helps gather evidence, it would help show that our police officers are doing the right thing," said Dipino. "It would also help us recognize training issues and initiatives with our officers.”
Four years ago, the federal government gave Sarasota Police a grant to buy 24 body cameras. Those cameras were never used because of some issues that were brought up including financial and liability concerns and also being able to have the staff to handle the public requests for video and the cost.
“Main concerns as I see them are privacy violations and more important the ability of an officer to turn the device on or off and manipulate evidence,” said Michael Barfield, a paralegal.
Recently the North Port Police Department started using body cams. In the end, the Sarasota City Commission deciding to leave it up to the police department as to when they want to have this discussion to continue. It’s expected to be back on the city commission agenda in the coming months and before the end of the year.
“I think it’s a responsible way to look at whether we implement this type of a program and tool into our police department, but also do it responsibly,” said Dipino.
