Myakka City man arrested for committing animal cruelty again

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Myakka City man has been placed behind bars for violating his pretrial release order.
47-year-old Keith Wandell was not supposed to possess or be around animals as he was awaiting to go to go to trial for animal cruelty and a deputy found him at a home with animals on June 21. As a result he has been charged with seven counts of Cruelty to Animals and an additional count of Aggravated Animal Cruelty.
Law enforcement first learned about Wandell’s treatment of animals on March 3, 2018 when they received a call in reference to a dog hanging and possibly dead at an address of the 6200 block of Juel Gill Road.
The Animal Services Officer met with Christopher and Marie Jones, the two people who initially made the phone call about the dog, and they showed the Officer a video of a dog hanging from a tether type restraint inside of a dog kennel at the address.
The video was taken from the roadway and the Animal Services Database showed that prior history at the address with Wandell listed as the owner. The Officer could hear multiple dog barking from the roadway and there did not appear to be anyone at the home. A deputy arrived on the scene and further investigated after being told the details.
More back up was called and multiple deputies entered the home and conducted a security check and they confirmed that the hanging dog was deceased. They also confirmed a second deceased dog inside of a wire crate.
Deputies say the property was severely overgrown and littered with debris and had multiple dog cages of different sizes all over the home.
There were signs of decomposed dog food and seven dogs were found alive at the home, but they were all in stages of neglect which included possible dehydration and malnutrition.
All of the dogs including the two dead ones were initially transported to the Animal Services Facility in Palmetto with the owner of the dogs’ location being unknown.
On March 5, 2018, the dogs were then transported to the office of Dr. Pam Wright in Arcadia. Wright determined that the seven alive dogs were all in various stages of neglect that included dehydration, worms and more than one Disease State each.
Contact was also made with Wandell by law enforcement on that day and he did admit to owning the dogs and agreed to meet with detectives from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at the address the dogs were found to check the property. However, he did not allow Animal Services in the search.
Deputies confirmed that no missed during the first visit, but while meeting with Wandell there were four dogs in his possession that were not at the home during the initial visit.
Animal Services met with Wandell at the address the dogs were found at on March 13, 2018 to conduct an interview. He would not provide a written statement, but he did agree to have his conversation recorded.
In the interview, Wandell did admit to owning the dogs again but he said that he was not living on the property. He said that he would visit the dogs twice daily to feed them and give them water.
Wandell also said that he did see the dog hanging and deceased the morning of March 3, 2018, but he said that at that point the dog was still alive. He said that he was letting the other deceased dog decompose to collect its skeleton.
Wandell could not provide any current proof of vet care for the dogs and he was taken into custody by law enforcement.
