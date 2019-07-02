Have a Pothole Problem? Here’s how to report it.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Potholes are not only a nuisance, they can also cause serious damage to your car.
Holes in the road can puncture your tire, damage your wheel rim, cause suspension damage and put wear and tear on your shocks and struts.
According to Firestone, if you hit a large pothole, you should get your car inspected immediately.
There are steps you can take to get a pothole repaired, but depending on where the pothole is located and who is in charge of road maintenance, repairs can take a while to get completed.
Here is a list of how you can report a pothole on the Suncoast:
MANATEE COUNTY:
To report infrastructure issues such as potholes, sidewalk problems, drainage issues, tree trimming, tree removal, mowing requests, street light issues, use the MyManatee Mobile app. https://mymanatee.org/departments/public_works/report_an_issue
If you need to report a different kind of issue contact Manatee County's Citizens Action Center.
CITY OF BRADENTON:
To report a pothole in Bradenton go to cityofbradenton.com. Click on the PublicStuff logo on the right-hand corner of the home page. That report then goes to the city's Public Works team and from there, into a work flow process.
In PublicStuff, you can also see where in the process any particular project is - completed, in process, not started yet, etc.
The timeline is determined by our Public Works staff based on variables like severity and location.
SARASOTA COUNTY:
To report a pothole, residents should use the SeeClickFix app, or call the Sarasota County Contact Center.
Both options will route the query to the appropriate people in the Public Works department.
CITY OF SARASOTA:
To report a pothole, residents should file a service request on the City’s website: https://www.sarasotafl.gov/services/submit-requests-feedback-concerns
The city has a crew and truck assigned to potholes and we fill them as soon as we can once we are notified.
STATE OF FLORIDA:
The best course of action would be for folks to reach out to their local operations centers.
Please note, FDOT only responds to reports on state roads, not county, municipal or private.
A state road will typically have a number like I-75, SR 64, 70, 60, etc.
Manatee Operations (Manatee/Sarasota area): 941-708-4400
Bartow Operations (Bartow area): 863-519-4300
Fort Myers Operations (Fort Myers area): 239-985-7800
Heartland Operations (Sebring, Labelle, Arcadia): 863-471-4848
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.