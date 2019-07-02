First Alert Weather: Mostly dry again today near the coast but thunder will be heard on the 4th of July

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -High pressure in the Gulf remains in position today with a west wind bringing lots of afternoon humidity. The few showers we get today will likely be in inland areas later in the afternoon. More sunshine will bump up the temperature a few degrees today and bring a high temperatures of near 94. Heat indexes will climb to near 105 to 107 with extreme UV indexes.
Tomorrow begins a transition to an opposite wind flow. As high pressure builds in the Atlantic our Gulf high pressure area will break down. This will shift our winds to the east. With this wind shift will come a change in the rain pattern and we can expect more afternoon and evening thunderstorms. On the 4th of July there is a 50% chance for thunderstorms between 3 pm and 7 pm. Remember, respect the rumble. If you hear thunder then you are close enough to the storm to be struck.
