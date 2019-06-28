Dr. Steven J. Feldman, DDS, PA

Dr. Feldman does not charge new patients for a new patient exam. Instead, each new patient appointment costs $100 in the form of a donation to one of our participating charities. Our appointments include cat scans, x-rays, a consultation with Dr. Feldman, a complete dental exam, and a personalized treatment plan. Your donation to the participating charity of your choice covers all expenses of your appointment. Since its founding, the Charitable Giving Campaign has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to support the mission of each charity we participate with.