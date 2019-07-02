Deputies: Seven people charged in data breach that affected almost 2,000 Florida residents after UTC retailer contacted authorities

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office are charging seven people in connection with data breach that affected almost 2,000 Florida residents.
After a two month investigation with several law enforcement agencies including the U.S. Secret Service, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Miami-Dade Police Department, City of Miami Police Department, and Hialeah Police Department five people were arrested. Authorities are still looking for the other two.
Deputies say an employee of the Florida Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is allegedly involved in this case. In May 2019, a retailer in the University of Town Center contacted authorities after they suspected fraudulent activity. According to the release, after detectives worked with loss prevention, they identified 39-year-old Roxana Ruiz and 43-year-old Eduardo Lamigueiro, who were allegedly using the personal information Florida residents to open credit card accounts for the purchase of more than $6,000 in merchandise.
Both suspects from Miami were arrested on charges of Fraud, Grand Theft, and Criminal Use of Personal Identification. Deputies say on May 23, 2019 they were behind bars into the Sarasota County Jail, but were released two days later, on bond.
Deputies issued a search warrant on their cellphones after cash, a handgun, several pieces of stolen merchandise, and several cellphones were recovered in their vehicle. Deputies say their cell phone showed dozens of images of receipts, counterfeit driver’s licenses, and personal information including addresses, birthdates, phone numbers and social security numbers of unknown people.
Deputies say they allegedly committed over 40 transactions throughout the state of Florida and almost $260,000 in retail theft. Deputies say in one of the cell phones they searched through 48-year-old Bertanicy Garcia, employed at the time by DCFS as an Interviewing Clerk was located in the Miami office. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says in the release, Garcia sent more than 500 photos of personal information tied to both adult and child victims, to Lamigueiro. Detectives confirmed the information was accessed using the DCFS database.
Detective say 43-year-old Jose Perez, from the Miami allegedly stolen personal identification information to create fraudulent driver’s licenses used to make purchases at different retailers in the UTC area. Deputies say Perez has prior arrests for Conspiracy to Commit Healthcare Fraud, Credit Card Forgery, Obstruction, and more.
Who allegedly created the fake licenses? Deputies say 58-year-old Nelson Cobo-Hernandez and 44-year-old Junior Perodin Verges. Both suspects have significant prior arrests for crimes including Auto Theft Conspiracy, Fraudulent use of Credit Cards, Grand Theft, Title Fraud, Sale of a Vehicle with an Altered ID, Vin Removal, and more.
The last person connected with this crime so far, deputies say 30-year-old Marcos Cobo-Gonzales with the fraud ring after recovering text messages and images sent to Cobo-Gonzalez from Lamigueiro that contained social security numbers.
“From digital forensics to good old-fashioned police work, detectives did a tremendous job taking down what we believe is a very significant and dangerous organized fraud ring that has impacted and victimized people and businesses throughout the state of Florida. I am immensely proud today to announce the results of this operation and give credit to all who helped expose a group of people taking advantage of the system and taking advantage of more than 2,000 unsuspecting Floridians," Colonel Kurt A. Hoffman.
