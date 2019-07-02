Deputies: Seven people charged in data breach that affected almost 2,000 Florida residents after UTC retailer contacted authorities

Deputies say they allegedly committed over 40 transactions throughout the state of Florida and almost $260,000 in retail theft. Deputies say in one of the cell phones they searched through 48-year-old Bertanicy Garcia, employed at the time by DCFS as an Interviewing Clerk was located in the Miami office. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says in the release, Garcia sent more than 500 photos of personal information tied to both adult and child victims, to Lamigueiro. Detectives confirmed the information was accessed using the DCFS database.