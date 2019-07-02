Deputies identify man found dead in pond near University Parkway in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies have identified a man whose body was found last week in a pond near University Parkway and Tuttle Avenue in Manatee County.
Deputies were called around 10:45am on Friday after the body was seen floating in a pond east of the Publix on University Parkway. Deputies have identified the victim as 49-year-old Christopher Grieve.
The sheriff’s office says they’re investigating this incident as an accidental drowning after an autopsy. Deputies say there were no signs of trauma or foul play in this case. Detectives are now awaiting toxicology reports to determine what substances were in Grieve’s system at the time of his death.
Last week, rumors swirled on social media about a “serial killer” on the loose. The sheriff’s office released a statement saying there is no serial killer in Manatee County, but Friday’s discovery re-stoked fear in the community.
The original rumors about a so-called “serial killer” involved both Sarasota and Manatee counties where women were supposedly being found “dead and naked.”
Last Tuesday ABC7 spoke to Randy Warren with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, who said, “Just because you read something on somebody’s Facebook doesn’t mean it’s fact. We do not have a serial killer on the loose in Manatee County.”
In Manatee County, two deaths took place over the weekend of June 22-23 on the 200 block of 58th Avenue East and the other on 15th Street East and U.S 301.
“We had two people over the weekend, separate circumstances in both cases. One was ruled an overdose the other was natural causes," Warren explained.
In a statement, he added, “Nothing suspicious was found at these scenes. Others are still awaiting toxicology reports, which take time. Those may also come back to drugs or other non-homicidal cause of death.”
The rumors also involved an investigation in Sarasota, where a woman was found dead in May near Mounds and Bay Streets floating in a canal. Police say an autopsy showed no evidence of foul play, though they are still waiting for a toxicology report.
Sarasota Police noted, “We have had no homicides so far in 2019 in the City of Sarasota,” adding, “There have been no other incidents in 2019 of women found ‘naked and dead’ either.”
We spoke to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and showed them the rumors and they issued a statement, saying, “The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Section has...determined no similar crimes have been reported to our office.”
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office tells ABC7 that if there was a serial killer in Manatee County, the sheriff’s office would tell people.
“Each of these have different circumstances. Safe to say, we do not have reason to believe these referenced cases are the work of a serial killer," said Warren in a statement.
