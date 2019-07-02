Dangerous feels like temperatures are back for Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Southwest winds means high humidity along with a heat index in the range of 102 to 108 on Tuesday. This pattern will persist through Wednesday and then we will start to see more storms in the afternoon and evening to cool us off some late in the day.
High pressure has been bumped to the south of the Suncoast which brings onshore flow throughout the day and night. This keeps the dew point temperatures in the mid 70s and the relative humidity riding high. You factor that in with temperatures in the low 90s and you got near advisory levels in the heat index. There will be a slight increase in the number of scattered showers along the coast in the late morning and early afternoon on Tuesday with the main focus of storms shifting inland later in the day.
These storms will move east away from the Suncoast late on Tuesday. On Wednesday we will start to see the high pressure work back northward in the Gulf and bring a N-NE wind flow back which will have a tendency to bring a shift of the storms from inland areas back toward the Gulf late in the day. The rain chance will increase to 50% on Wednesday.
For Independence day expect partly cloudy skies along with a good chance for late afternoon and early evening storms. Right now I am calling for a 50% chance for storms from about 3-7 p.m. with most of the storms over in time for the fire work displays. There will still be a few storms out in the Gulf but it is looking pretty good throughout the evening on the Suncoast.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.