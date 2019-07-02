Dangerous feels like temperatures are back for Tuesday

High pressure has been bumped to the south of the Suncoast which brings onshore flow throughout the day and night. This keeps the dew point temperatures in the mid 70s and the relative humidity riding high. You factor that in with temperatures in the low 90s and you got near advisory levels in the heat index. There will be a slight increase in the number of scattered showers along the coast in the late morning and early afternoon on Tuesday with the main focus of storms shifting inland later in the day.