Daisy, six-month old pitbull found in dumpster finally adopted

(WWSB) - The Suncoast fell in love with the six-month old pitbull after it was found in the dumpster in Manatee County last month.
“Daisy” known as the “dumpster dog” was adopted on Thursday, June 27, 2019 and it looks like she’s adjusting pretty well to her new home. According to Manatee County Animal Services the parents want to remain private.
They told MCAS “We want to keep the focus on her, we are looking forward to getting her into a normal routine." The dog was found in a dumpster in Bradenton on Monday, June 10 during the afternoon, still inside of its dog crate.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s office says the store manager of the Speedway gas station located at SR 64 and Upper Manatee River Road/Lakewood Ranch Blvd along with Waste Management employees found the six-month old female pit bull mix in the dumpster around 3:45pm on Monday. The dog was still inside a crate and appeared to be healthy and active, but was not microchipped.
The store manager brought the dog into the store to give it food and water, then called deputies.
MCAS still wants people to know Daisy’s abandonment case is still an active investigation with deputies. Animal abandonment is a crime. Any owner who abandons an animal and such animal suffers injury or malnutrition or abandons any animal in a street, road or public place, without providing care is guilty of a misdemeanor of the first degree.
If you have any information regarding this case, please call MCSO at 941-747-3011 or MCAS at 941-742-5933.
