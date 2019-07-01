Sarasota woman reports ‘terrifying’ Uber ride

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota woman’s attempt to get a ride to a restaurant Saturday night ended minutes after it began.
Jennifer Peterson says the driver asked her almost immediately if she would be giving him a five-star review. When she said she didn’t know yet but didn’t see why not, she says he became agitated. Eventually he pulled over and began using his phone, and that’s when Peterson tried to get out of the car--but it was locked.
“And I had to ask twice, I had to raise my voice. I was frantic at this point. I was pulling at the door handle, and I couldn’t get the door open. I had to tell him to unlock the door for me, it was really terrifying,' Peterson said.
She got out and went to the Sarasota Police Station and filed a report. An officer told her it was a “civil matter,” and they “have no jurisdiction to do anything about it.”
We reached out to Uber’s headquarters for a response. A media relations employee promised to research the incident. We will update this story when Uber gets back to us.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.