Sarasota County’s Sheriff shares concerns about new texting and driving law

"How do we drive, look over, read your I-phone at 70 miles an hour when you have the small font on an I-phone. We don't know that. But the only way you find out is to stop them and ask them for their device, which I'm not going to have my deputies do. I'm not going to have them get complaints because they're asking for someone to hand them a device without a warrant, without consent, and more importantly invading the person's privacy rights," Sheriff Knight said.