Sarasota County’s Sheriff shares concerns about new texting and driving law

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Texting and driving is now a primary offense in Florida.
However, a driver is still allowed to use their phone while driving if they are reporting an emergency, are using it for directions, receiving safety info, or they're not manually typing something.
Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight said while the intent of this new law is good, it seems like it will be challenging to enforce.
"How do we drive, look over, read your I-phone at 70 miles an hour when you have the small font on an I-phone. We don't know that. But the only way you find out is to stop them and ask them for their device, which I'm not going to have my deputies do. I'm not going to have them get complaints because they're asking for someone to hand them a device without a warrant, without consent, and more importantly invading the person's privacy rights," Sheriff Knight said.
With this new law, the only places a driver is not allowed to have their phone in their hands is when they are in a school zone or in a work zone when a worker is present.
Sheriff Knight said he doesn't think this new law will solve the texting and driving issue.
"We're getting there. But, I think the legislative body needs to take the final steps and just say you can't have your hands on devices while you're in a vehicle. Keep your hands on a steering wheel, keep your eyes out front of the windshield, and you can use your electronic device through voice messaging," Sheriff Knight said.
Drivers who are pulled over for texting and driving will just receive a warning through January 1st. But after that, drivers will get a $30 fine for their first offense and a $60 fine for their second offense.
