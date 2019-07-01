100 new laws are now in effect, but how do they affect the Suncoast?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 100 new laws are now in effect in Florida as of Monday.
Many have likely heard of one - the new texting and driving ban. But what about the others?
One allocates money to red tide research efforts, another aims to reduce prescription costs. The new legislation addresses a wide variety of issues.
It’s July 1 and the gulf is blue and free of dead fish, a huge difference from this exact time last year.
“This is the worst that I’ve seen,” said one turtle watcher last summer.
You didn’t have to live on the Suncoast to hear about the devastating impacts of red tide. In an effort to keep it from re-occurring, a new law signed by Governor DeSantis allocates $3 million a year for the next five years to research efforts.
"I think it’s prudent to be putting money towards this and investigating it and getting the facts of it,” said Governor DeSantis.
The money will come from Florida’s general fund.
Speaking of fish, shark anglers now have new rules to follow.
There’s a special permit that’s now required for anyone who plans to catch sharks.
Shark anglers are now also prohibited from using fish parts, bones and blood to bait sharks from the shore.
The FWC believes the chum lures sharks closer to the beach and hopes to reduce around 25 shark bites a year in Florida by keeping them away.
Those who are on a boat can still chum.
“We’ve had a lot of people come to us concerned about things like shark populations, as well as safety when they’re at the beach," explained Amanda Nalley, spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. "Again, there’s the people that participate in the fishery and want to continue to participate in the fishery.”
The popular sport from the Venice Pier has caused controversy for years, but since this new law went into effect, the Venice City Council finally decided to ban shark fishing on the Pier and all city beaches, all together.
“It’s the small number of people, the hooligans, if you will, that create the problem for the rest of us,” said Venice’s Mayor, John Holic in an interview to discuss the controversy years ago.
As for your health, your prescriptions could soon be less expensive. House Bill 18 will attempt to launch a pilot program to buy medications from Canada in bulk to reduce costs.
But there’s a catch. This law still needs to be approved at the federal level, which is a hurdle because the last four Food and Drug Administration commissioners all said there is no effective way to ensure that drugs coming from Canada are really coming from Canada.
The fear is they could be re-routed from a factory in another country with bad intentions.
So Florida will first need to find a way to prove the drugs are safe.
