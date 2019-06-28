First Alert Weather: After several drier than average days the rains return mid-week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A west wind has established again across the Suncoast. This pattern favors warm and humid days with only small rain chances early in the day followed by afternoon inland storms. So for the next days expect lower than normal rainfall. Wednesday will be a transition day as high pressure in the Atlantic builds. The effect of that will be to shift our winds to a more easterly direction. This will return our late afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The west wind pattern should be firmly in place by Thursday. However, some slightly drier air may limit the total coverage and amount of rain we will see.