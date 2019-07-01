Does your child say the “darndest thing?” Well, It’s a show just for them!

(WWSB) - Do you have a child or grandchild that says exactly what’s on their mind? Well, if so this opportunity might showcase their talents.
The television show “'Kids Say The Darndest Things” is back with comedian Tiffany Haddish on Sundays at 8 p.m during the fall. According to the release, Haddish will discuss sportsmanship, dating, carpool advice and receive advice about new technology. So, what’s their ideal child? Funny, smart, know-it-all and a big personality!
“I’m excited to hear what kids have to say these days because I can’t understand what they are saying on social media,” said Haddish in the release. “They’re using too many abbreviations!”
They are looking for children age 4 to 11 years old. The casting auditions will be held in Southern California, Las Vegas and New York City. But Suncoast residents you can submit an online application on behalf of your child with a video that shouldn’t be longer than 2 minutes.
For the full list of casting location and applications please click here. Want more information? Email us kidscasting@pitmanproductions.com or call: 818-666-3606.
