Deputies: Florida man accused of dragging deputy almost 100 yards with his car, suspect faces charges of attempted murder

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WWSB) - Frightening moments for a sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop in Florida. Authorities say Florida man Rocky Rudolph faces attempted murder charges after dragging a sheriff deputy about 100 yards.
The incident started as a routine traffic stop over window tinting. Rudolph seemingly becoming agitated before the Seminole County Deputy Aaron Blais (blaze) is dragged twice. The video shows Blais clutching onto the side of the car as it speeds away and hanging on for dear life.
The deputy managed to shoot Rudolph in the leg. Deputies say Rudolph quickly lost control of his car and ran away. More than seven hours later he was arrested.
Deputy Blais is doing just fine, but Rudolph will face a judge once he gets out of the hospital.
