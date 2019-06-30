FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pattern Shift Continues on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The pattern shift continues with the winds coming off the Gulf of Mexico in the morning hours and bringing us morning showers and isolated thunderstorms along the coastal sections.
These showers move inland and become more numerous as they move across the state to the East coast. This week we have some drier air across the region so the chances for rain will not be as high as they have been. Monday, only a 20% chance of rain during the morning hours at the coastline with those showers moving east of I-75 during the early afternoon.
An area of disturbed weather in the Bahamas could help to up the chances for rain on Wednesday, as showers move through... but only to a 40% chance. The holiday is promising to hold off to a 30% chance of rain.
The lack of rain means higher temperatures and we should see those readings in the 90′s this week so you will need to find ways to stay cool.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.