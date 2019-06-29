Test scores released for students on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - End-of-year testing scores are in for Suncoast schools.
Sarasota County Schools say their students outperformed state averages in all categories of the 2019 Florida Standards Assessment.
Some of their highlights include an English-Language Arts proficiency rate district-wide, seeing a 9 to 12 percent higher average than the rest of the state.
Student’s math score were 8 to 19 percent higher that state averages. Students also saw an increase in Civics, which improved five points from last year.
In Manatee County, those FSA scores are improving. The percentage of students there, scoring level three or above increased in four of five grades in Math and rose or stayed the same as last last year in five of seven grades on the ELA exam.
Students also increased their performance on the U.S. History exam by two points compared to last year.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.