Strong to severe storms possible again Saturday afternoon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With plenty of moisture in the atmosphere and a steady SE wind will allow for more afternoon and evening thunderstorms as this wind meets up with the west coast sea breeze.
Just as we saw on Friday some of these storms could bring some very heavy rain, dangerous lightning and gusty winds up to 30-40 mph. Rainfall totals from Friday’s storms were anywhere from .50″ to nearly 4 inches in some places near I-75.
There is an low pressure trough moving through S. Florida and over Cuba. This system will enhance these late day storms and put a little more energy into them as opposed to our typical late day storms. The rain chance for Saturday afternoon is at 70%.
Saturday evening expect most of the storms ending by 8 and then skies becoming mostly fair after midnight and lows in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday expect a chance for some morning storms but most of the action will once again be in the afternoon and evening. The rain chance is at 60%, slightly above the average for this time of year.
Some drier air will once again slip in lowering our rain chances on Monday and Tuesday with generally mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. There will be a slight wind shift once again which means we may see a few coastal showers in the morning and then most of the other activity in later in the day inland.
