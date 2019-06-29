Sarasota County reminding everyone to use safety during the Fourth of July holiday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A reminder from firefighters to stay safe this Fourth of July.
Every year, thousands across the country are taken to the emergency room because of fireworks injuries.
The Sarasota County Fire Department has some suggestions to help people enjoy the holiday and stay safe.
Children should not use sparklers without adult supervision, and never hold a child in your arms while using them.
Always stand while using sparklers.
Dump them in a bucket after using them because the sticks stay hot after the flame has gone out.
Never use sparklers indoors or near cars.
And don’t the lit sparkler to another person, hand them an unlit one and then light it.
