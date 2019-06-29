New shore-based shark fishing regulations beginning on Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Monday, shore based anglers will no longer be able to use fish parts, bones and blood to attract sharks.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approving these changes along with chumming restrictions.
Anyone who casts for sharks from land, bridges or jetties must also get a no-cost permit and take an online educational class.
“We’ve had a lot of people come to us concerned about things like shark populations as well as safety when they are at the beach, along with those people who participate in the fishery and want to continue to participate in the fishery," Amanda Nalley, spokesperson of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.
"After having many workshops and working with the public on this issue, these are items that came to us that the public was generally in support of.”
Chumming is also allowed from a boat or pier. FWC estimates the state has about 25 shark bites a year in Florida waters.
