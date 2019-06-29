New Florida law to aid hospitals build facilities without ‘certificate of need’

Over the past several months, we have shared our plans with North Port city officials and planners. SMH CEO David Verinder has met personally with many members of the North Port City Commission, and has a standing offer to meet with the mayor and others. The city commission also has been invited to share their concerns with our elected governing board at our monthly Hospital Board meeting. The Sarasota County Public Hospital Board and our CEO have repeatedly conveyed our commitment to build a hospital in North Port (on land we own on Sumter Blvd). At this time, we are focused on investing in medical services and infrastructure to recruit and support a medical staff needed to sustain a comprehensive full-service hospital. That includes expanding services at the existing North Port ER & Health Care Center and developing an outpatient medical facility on the property we own in West Villages."