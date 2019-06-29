Florida hospital challenging state funding cut

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A court battle is brewing over a legislative decision to cut Medicaid funds from two South Florida hospitals controlled by the owner of a nursing home where residents died following Hurricane Irma.
A new state budget provision bans hospitals from tapping into the graduate medical-education program if they have the same “controlling interest” as a nursing home whose license has been revoked because of neglect.
Attorneys for Larkin Hospitals say hundreds of medical residents and fellows in training would have their education disrupted if the funding is withdrawn and the hospitals’ graduate medical-education programs would likely close.
The attorneys are seeking a temporary injunction to prevent the state from enforcing the new provision.
