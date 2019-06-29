Deputies investigating homicide in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are currently investigating a homicide that took place in Palmetto.
At approximately 7:17 a.m. this morning, deputies say they were notified by a citizen about a Hispanic male in his early 20′s, down in the grass along 61st Street East.
Responding units determined the victim suffered trauma that was consistent with violence of a homicide.
Detectives are working to identify the victim. No other details are available at this time.
Anyone with information on this case should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
