Business owners pushing to keep Siesta Key Village clean, asking for help from Sarasota County

SIESTA KEY VILLAGE, Fla. (WWSB) - There’s a strong push to keep Siesta Key Village clean. Some business owners want Sarasota County to do their part. This has become a common sight in parts of the Village, cigarette butts along the sidewalks, as well as gum stuck all over the pavement and trash dumped anywhere. Katie Spelman is an Operational Assistant for a company that owns many of the most popular nightspots and restaurants in Siesta Key Village and in Sarasota.