Business owners pushing to keep Siesta Key Village clean, asking for help from Sarasota County

SIESTA KEY VILLAGE, Fla. (WWSB) - There’s a strong push to keep Siesta Key Village clean. Some business owners want Sarasota County to do their part. This has become a common sight in parts of the Village, cigarette butts along the sidewalks, as well as gum stuck all over the pavement and trash dumped anywhere. Katie Spelman is an Operational Assistant for a company that owns many of the most popular nightspots and restaurants in Siesta Key Village and in Sarasota.
“Drink cups, lemonade cups, coffee cups we find a lot of those, even empty beer cans,” said Spelman.
Mike Holderness with Beachside Management is owner of two hotels in Siesta Key Village. He tells us he’s disgusted by what he has seen.
“We really need to take better care of it, the environment deserves better, our guests to our area deserves better, business owners we can just do better,” said Holderness.
Holderness says another part of the problem is when heavy rains come, the cigarette butts and other trash ends up in the sewer system which eventually makes it’s way to the beach. Business owners want Sarasota County to pitch in and allocate some funding to help keep the Village clean. A 2006 ordinance indicates business owners in Siesta Key Village are responsible for maintenance.
“The amount of people is up by two-thirds so now the county revenue is up by two-thirds, so they need to give a little back," said Holderness. "We’re not talking about a lot, we’re talking about $175,000 a year.”
Sarasota County tells us that a discussion by the commissioners would be required to consider new services, and funding would need to be authorized through a reserve fund or be included in next year’s budget.
“The whole county benefits from having Siesta Key as part of their county and property," said Spelman. "I think it’s important for everyone to participate in the cleanliness of it.”
