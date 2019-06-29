A break in the rain and a change in the weather pattern

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Cloudy weather and scattered showers and thunderstorms ruled across the area this afternoon.
The scattered showers and storms moved in from the east and moved towards the coastline.
Quieter conditions will prevail for the rest of the evening and into the overnight period as we see those showers moving towards the NNW and then eventually the skies will clear overnight.
A change in the pattern starts tomorrow when we get some morning showers at the coastline and those showers move east during the afternoon hours. Starting on Monday our chances for rain will go down as well, to a 30%-40% chance for the remainder of the week.
The lack of rainfall means our temperatures move up with highs back into the low 90′s.
