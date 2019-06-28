Suncoast 4th of July: Where to watch the fireworks

In 2019, 49 states plus the District of Columbia allow some or all types of consumer fireworks. Only Massachusetts has a total ban. (Source: ViTalko from Pexels)
June 28, 2019

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Get your red, white, and blue sparklers ready. Independence day is right around the corner. Here is a list of some of the events the Suncoast has to offer for your fireworks viewing.

Wednesday, July 3rd

Nathan Benderson Park Fireworks on the Lake 4 Miler -

Kick off the festivities with a patriotic party. The event includes a four-mile race around the lake at Nathan Benderson Park, just before sunset and the annual fireworks display. Fireworks kick off at 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 4th

North Port’s 15 Annual Freedom Festival

A local summer tradition since 2004. North Port’s Freedom Festival is presented by American Irrigation. The event will feature food, lively entertainment, and fireworks. This year the event will be held at CoolToday Park (18800 South W Villages Pkwy, Venice). Gates will be open to the Public at 4:00 p.m.

Fireworks Over the Manatee River

The fireworks display is handled by the City of Palmetto. People usually watch from both sides of the Manatee River Riverwalk waterfront in downtown Bradenton and Palmetto. Fireworks are expected after dark around 9 p.m.

2019 Siesta Key Community Fireworks

The Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce invites you to join us for the 29th Annual Community 4th of July Fireworks. The viewing area opens at 6:00 pm and fireworks start at dusk.

Sarasota Bay July 4th Fireworks

The fun begins at dusk with fireworks over Sarasota Bay. Spectators can watch from Bayfront Park in downtown Sarasota.

