Scrub Jay habitat set aside in North Port

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port city commission is setting aside several sections of undeveloped land in the city for Florida Scrub Jays.
These birds are the only native species in Florida. All other birds come and go, while these permanently stay.
However, over the years, they’ve lost close to 90 percent of their range in their state. 24 of them live in the Oscar Scherer State Park.
Sarasota County and North Port will protect 158 acres of land specifically to create more Scrub Jay habitats.
