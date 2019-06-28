Sarasota County Sheriff will build new support facility in Osprey

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - Work is already underway on a new Sarasota County Sheriff’s support facility in Osprey.
The site is located on Honore Avenue, a short distance north of the Laurel and Pinebrook Roads traffic signal. The video shows a look at a newly released rendering of what the facility will look like once complete. The building will include maintenance bays, radio shop bays, administrative areas, and a combination training and break room.
It is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2020. An official groundbreaking is set for Monday morning, July 8th.
