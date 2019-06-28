Ristorante San Marco Spaghetti Allo Scoglio

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ingredients
10 oz Mixed fresh Calamari, Shrimp, Mussels and Clams
4 oz Fresh Spaghetti
3 oz Fresh Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half
1 Whole Clove of Garlic
1 small bunch of Fresh Parsley chopped small
1/3 Cup White Wine
4 oz Fish Stock
1/4 Cup Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Salt and Pepper
Preparation
In a sauté pan, place Olive Oil and Garlic and sauté a few minutes on medium heat until golden. Add seafood, dash of salt and pepper to taste and sauté an additional 5 minutes while stirring. Add cherry tomatoes to same pan stir and then add the White Wine. Sauté about 3 more minutes as wine reduces. Add fish stock alittle at a time, turn heat to low and stir about 5 minutes. Blanch Fresh Spaghetti about 3 minutes or until Al Dante, to the tooth. Drain pasta and add to seafood pan. Stir and toss until combined. Plate and finish with Fresh Parsley. Buon Appetito!
