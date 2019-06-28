New scam alert on the rise in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to Florida’s Attorney General, there has been an increase in complaints about a multi-layered scam involving skimming, spoofing and stealing financial information.
The scammer will use a skimmer to steal credit or debit card information, then uses spoofing technology to pose as the representative of a financial situation.
Once the scammer reaches their target, they inform them an account is compromised and they need the C-V code to freeze the account.
The scammer then uses this information to drain the account. To protect yourself from scams like this, try to pay with cash or credit card instead of a debit card.
Monitor transactions on your accounts regularly to spot any unauthorized charges and report any of those charges immediately and close the account. Also, inspect card readers especially those at gas pumps or ATM’s.
