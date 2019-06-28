More storms for Friday and the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A storm system will be moving west across Cuba and S. Florida over the next couple of days. We will see our winds switch around to the SE. This wind will meet up with the sea breeze which in turn will bring a really good chance for showers and thunderstorms scattered about mainly during the afternoon and early evening over parts of the Suncoast.
The extreme heat we had earlier this week will be moving on for now as temperatures will be down closer to average readings for this time of year, which is still hot by the way. The average high is 90 and low 74 degrees for late June.
Skies will be mostly sunny during the morning becoming partly cloudy later in the afternoon on Friday. There is a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon on Friday. Some of the storms could produce some locally heavy rain at times. There will also be an increase in lightning over the weekend so take heed and seek shelter when storms are moving in by moving indoors away from windows.
With an increase in moisture forecast to stay through Sunday the coverage of storms will be on the increase as well.
By Monday we start to see a change in wind once again coming in from the SW to W. This will favor mainly coastal showers in the morning and then mainly inland storms in the afternoon and evening. We will also see the rain chances lessen as some drier air moves in once again behind they low pressure system.
