Manatee County Deputy saves Sunshine Skyway jumper

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County Deputy was off duty and driving over the Sunshine Skyway Bridge when she a distressed man approaching the edge.
What she did next earned her the Sheriff’s Office distinguished Service Award.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, she pulled over on the shoulder of the road, disregarding her own safety.
While the passenger in car called 911, she tried talking the man on the bridge out of jumping.
When he said he was adamant, she asked him to at least have his cell phone so she could call his loved ones to tell them what happened.
When he handed it over to her, she grabbed him and pulled him away from the ledge where she was able to hold him until Florida Highway Patrol got there.
