Is growth in Manatee County inevitable?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Thursday, Manatee County leaders and local developers discussed how they’re keeping up with the rapid growth in the county.
Growth was the topic of Thursday’s Manatee County Tiger Bay Luncheon. The panel addressed the overwhelming concerns of the community.
Those concerns included storm-water issues, affordable housing and all of the new developments in the area.
One issue covered was the taxes that people don’t know about. “About seven percent I think he said of the homes sold receive the impact fees but most of the homes being purchased are not new homes,” Tavia Bailey, Manatee County Tiger Bay President said.
Bailey said Thursday’s topic was not something they can cover in just one luncheon.
She said there will most likely be another one to discuss Manatee County’s continuing growth, so more people can understand how the county is keeping up with it.
