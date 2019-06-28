Grilled shrimp Panzanella salad

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dressing:
1cup olive oil
6TBLS champagne vinegar
1TBLS salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
2ea garlic cloves
Juice of 1 lemon
Bread
1/2 loaf day old bread
Marinade in:
5TBLS olive oil
1TBLS salt and pepper
1TBLS Italian seasoning
Grill
Slice into cubes or tear into chunks
In a bowl combine:
6ea shrimp
6oz sliced spiralzied zucchini
1/4 sliced red onion
2TBLS olive oil
1TBLS lemon juice
1TBLS garlic
1/2TBLS salt
1/2tsp pepper
1tsp pepper
Grill until shrimp is no longer translucent
After grilled toss w/
4ea cherry heirloom tomatoes/cut in half
1 pinch of basil chiffonade
2TBLS pine nuts
2oz Vinaigrette
a handful of grilled bread
Enjoy!
