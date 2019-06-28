Grilled shrimp Panzanella salad

Grilled shrimp Panzanella salad
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dressing:

1cup olive oil

6TBLS champagne vinegar

1TBLS salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

2ea garlic cloves

Juice of 1 lemon

Bread

1/2 loaf day old bread

Marinade in:

5TBLS olive oil

1TBLS salt and pepper

1TBLS Italian seasoning

Grill

Slice into cubes or tear into chunks

In a bowl combine:

6ea shrimp

6oz sliced spiralzied zucchini

1/4 sliced red onion

2TBLS olive oil

1TBLS lemon juice

1TBLS garlic

1/2TBLS salt

1/2tsp pepper

1tsp pepper

Grill until shrimp is no longer translucent

After grilled toss w/

4ea cherry heirloom tomatoes/cut in half

1 pinch of basil chiffonade

2TBLS pine nuts

2oz Vinaigrette

a handful of grilled bread

Enjoy!

