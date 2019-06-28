Governor backs treatment options for veterans

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A series of alternative treatment options could soon be U.S. military veterans with traumatic brain injuries or post-traumatic stress disorder.
The law signed on Thursday by Gov. Ron DeSantis will allow the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs to contract with a state university to provide alternative treatment options.
They include accelerated resolution therapy, music therapy, service animal training therapy and more.
DeSantis, who served in the Navy, said he’s long supported alternative-treatment concepts, such as training dogs to work with veterans suffering from PTSD.
