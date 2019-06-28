First Alert Weather: Good rain chances over the weekend will bring cooler temperatures

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical moisture will lift up from the south today and tomorrow leading to an unstable atmosphere ripe for showers and thunderstorms. Additionally, little disturbances will enhance the coverage of mainly afternoon storms on Saturday. Some of the storms will be thunderstorms with gusty winds and downpours of rain. Because of the slower motion of the weekend storms it is possible that some minor street flooding could occur. The storms will help cool us down with highs staying in the upper 80's tomorrow.