Celebration at Payne Park for Legacy Trail

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A celebration was held at Payne Park in Sarasota Friday morning to kick off the "race to completion" for the Legacy Trail Extension.
A sign bond was unveiled that showed the purchase of the newly acquired land by Sarasota County. Now plans will move forward for a team to design what will be the next eight miles of the trail. It will extend into the southern portion of Sarasota County.
Trail officials hope the extension will change the way people use the trail by being able to bike to work or school.
"I think that we're all going to look back generations from now and say, 'wow those were some incredible projects that were done here in this community,'" said
Nicole Rissler who is the Director of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources at Sarasota County Government.
The extension is made possible through a voter approved referendum that happened in the fall. A timeline for completion of the extension has not been set yet.
