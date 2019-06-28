Blue-green algae making it’s presence known at Robinson Preserve and other locations throughout Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Thick blue-green algae covering some of the waterways at Robinson Preserve topped off with a very nasty smell. Experts say this algae is much worse this year compared to other years because of the horrible red tide the Suncoast experienced last year.
“We’re now seeing the biological effects of decomposition," said Charlie Hunsicker, Director of Manatee County Parks. "The algae that’s eating that stuff up from the bottom goes through it’s life cycle, dies and floats to the surface.”
It’s something people visiting the park are noticing, especially as they kayak the waters or enjoy the trails.
“It smells like fish poo kind of, it smells like dead animals to me kind of like roadkill,”said Jenna, Dan and Darin, visitors to the Preserve.
Some dead fish are being spotted here and at Perico Preserve as well as at other locations along the Manatee River. Officials tell us this algae is taking away from their oxygen. Hunsicker says it’s flowing into the preserve from the river. This morning crews began extensive clean up efforts of the area and added a floating boom to help keep the algae out.
“We deployed this morning to try to corral the stuff get it out towards the middle of the channel and let mother nature and the tides take it back out to the river,” said Hunsicker.
Recent water samples taken from the preserve show that this blue-green algae is not toxic. Hunsicker tells us it’s okay for people to continue to enjoy the Preserve, but people are encouraged not to swim or fish in places where algae is present.
“It will soon return to it’s conditions we all remember and all expect and will stay that way into the future,” said Hunsicker.
Manatee County says they will continue to keep a very close eye on all this. More tests are expected to be done in the coming weeks.
