19 albino alligator eggs may hatch this summer
By ABC7 Staff | June 28, 2019 at 9:39 AM EDT - Updated June 28 at 9:39 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two albino alligators at a Central Florida animal park are the proud parents of 19 eggs and park officials are hoping for many more of the rare white reptiles.

The mama gator is 25-year-old snowflake and the dad is 14-year-old Blizzard.

Park officials were hoping the two would mate when they introduced Blizzard to the park in 2017.

This month, they realized it worked when they noticed Snowflake protecting a freshly-built nest.

Park officials moved the eggs to a climate-controlled incubator to give each one the best chance of survival.

