19 albino alligator eggs may hatch this summer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two albino alligators at a Central Florida animal park are the proud parents of 19 eggs and park officials are hoping for many more of the rare white reptiles.
The mama gator is 25-year-old snowflake and the dad is 14-year-old Blizzard.
Park officials were hoping the two would mate when they introduced Blizzard to the park in 2017.
This month, they realized it worked when they noticed Snowflake protecting a freshly-built nest.
Park officials moved the eggs to a climate-controlled incubator to give each one the best chance of survival.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.