Two Manatee Technical College students win top honors in International Competition

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A student from Manatee Technical College took home top honors in an international competition.
Akera Sanders winning a silver medal from the Future Health Professionals International Leadership conference.
She is an optometry assisting student at MTC and placed second in the medical reading competition. Another student, Brenda Baxcajay placed in the top ten in pharmacology knowledge.
More than 10 thousand competitors took part in the conference.
