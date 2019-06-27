Radon mitigation leads to lawsuits

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An update now on a story we’ve been following for you since November when tenants living in a Venice condo found they had radon inside their home.
Since they were renters, they could not mitigate the toxic gas without approval, but that has now turned into another big problem.
Those tenants eventually broke their lease and moved out of the condo because according to them, the owners of the unit were not taking care of the issue fast enough.
They are now suing the condo owners for financial damages and for not stating there was high levels of radon in the home in the contract.
Meanwhile, the condo owners are now suing the condo association, South Preserve at Waterside Village.
Since the association allegedly placed restrictions on mitigating the condo, and refused to test any other units.
This is still an active and open case, so we will continue to give updates as they become available.
