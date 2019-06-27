Police: Man caught on surveillance video stealing cigarettes from two Dollar Generals in North Port, putting them down his pants

June 27, 2019

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - North Port Police are searching for a “Carton Caper” who they say stole cigarettes from two different Dollar General stores in the area.

On Thursday, June 27 around 10:49 a.m. NPPD posted surveillance video on twitter showing an unidentified man allegedly stealing a large amount of cigarettes and putting them down his pants. Police say the amount of cartons he stole are considered a felony.

Do you have any information? Contact: Det. Mills at 941-429-4342 or mmills@northportpd.com

NPPD says cigarettes man stole are a felony amount
