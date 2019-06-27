New paid park meters in effect in downtown Sarasota

The city of Sarasota will implement a new paid parking program and its set to launch as soon as next month. Parking division manager for the city of Sarasota Mark Lyons says he’s confident about launching this new system downtown. One reason being the successful system they have out on St. Armands. “We think what it will do is improve accessibility and turnover in those areas which actually puts more footsteps on the sidewalks and makes it easier for those people who need that close accessibility to find parking spaces,” said Lyons.